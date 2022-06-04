Textile mills across Punjab shut down amid gas closure

LAHORE: Textile mills across Punjab province have been shut down amid closure of gas supply to the industries, a day after it emerged that medium and large scale industries have been shut down in the province following the disconnection of power supplies to them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the gas shortage was created owing to a delay in the purchase of imported LNG. “It may take multiple days for the restoration of the gas supply,” they said.

A spokesman for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) confirmed that gas supplied to captive power plants of the textile mills has been suspended. “Once the LNG cargo reaches port and connected to the system, the gas shortage will be overcome,” he said.

Former Energy Minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government has cut the electricity of industrial units as the country faced hours-long loadshedding after the power shortfall peaked at 7,000 MW.

Azhar said that the government has disconnected power supply to medium and large scale industries. “This will bring a wave of unemployment in the country and will cause a shortage of commodities and ultimately ruin the economy,” he said.

Another PTI leader Shahbaz Gill seconded Hammad Azhar and said that industrial power connections given to industry under B3 and B4 categories have been disconnected for an indefinite period.

صنعتی بجلی کنکشن B3 اور B4 کی حامل درمیانے اور بڑے درجے کی صنعتوں کو بجلی کی سپلائی غیر معینہ مدت کے لئے منقطع

اس عمل سے بیروزگاری کا سیلاب آئے گا

چیزوں کی قلت ہو اور معاشی ترقی مزید تباہ ہو جائے گی

ہوش کے ناخن لیں

یہ جان بوجھ کر ملک کو خانہ جنگی کی طرف دھکیل رہے ہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 3, 2022

