Teyana Taylor reveals the powerful advice she got from Beyoncé

Teyana Taylor is revealing the advice that helped shape her career, and it came from none other than Beyoncé.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the multihyphenate star shared that one of the most valuable lessons she ever received from the global icon was learning to invest in herself and not take the industry personally.

Taylor, now 35, explained that Beyoncé encouraged her to separate emotion from business early on.

“Don’t take it personal. This is a business,” Taylor recalled of the advice, which she says stayed with her during the highs and lows of fame.

Because Beyoncé has known her since she was just 15 years old, Taylor said the guidance came at a critical time. Entering the entertainment world with her heart fully open, she admits she did not initially understand how isolating the process could be.

“I definitely came in the business at a time where I went into everything with my heart, and I didn’t understand certain things, and I would go to her and she’s just like, ‘Don’t take it personal.’ My mom would tell me the same thing,” she recalled.

That realization, she said, came with financial lessons as well. Taylor noted that Beyoncé helped her understand that Top of Form

“the majority of your money [is] going toward everybody you had to pay to bring your vision to life.”

“Every single check ain’t going to hit your pocket, and that’s only if you truly believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is investing in yourself — and she taught me that,” she added.