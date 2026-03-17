Teyana Taylor speaks out after alleged Oscars altercation

Teyana Taylor is addressing an apparent altercation with a security guard that took place as the 2026 Academy Awards came to a close.

The 35-year-old actress was seen in a video circulating on social media confronting a person off-camera while exiting the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15. In the clip, Taylor can be heard accusing the individual, believed to be a member of the event’s security team, of inappropriate physical contact.

“Because you’re a man putting your hands on a female! You’re very rude,” Taylor said in the video. “Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me.”

Onlookers in the footage appeared to support her, with at least one person calling the situation “uncalled for” as the tense moment unfolded.

Later that evening, Taylor downplayed the incident while speaking to reporters, suggesting that security may have been overwhelmed by the crowded environment. “Everybody’s having a good time and security was just doing a lot,” she said, adding that she remained in good spirits.

However, she also made it clear that she stands firm on her boundaries. “I think the first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and it’s unprovoked, you know what I’m saying?” she said.

Despite the incident, Taylor had been celebrating a successful awards season. She earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another, which went on to win multiple awards, including Best Picture.