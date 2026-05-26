Teyana Taylor turned the 2026 American Music Awards into a sweet family affair as she brought her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose to the red carpet.

The 35-year-old singer and actress attended the 52nd annual AMAs on Monday, May 25, with her daughters by her side, making for one of the evening’s most heartwarming red carpet moments.

For the starry night, Taylor stunned in a dramatic purple strapless gown featuring a structured bodice and a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed the glamorous look with a matching shawl draped elegantly around her elbows.

Her oldest daughter, Junie, 10, coordinated with her mom in a trendy all-denim outfit styled with a black belt and bright red boots. Meanwhile, 5-year-old Rue Rose looked adorable in a pink floral dress paired with a white cardigan, pink boots and oversized white-rimmed sunglasses.

The stylish trio held hands and smiled for photographers as they posed together on the carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

Teyana Taylor shares her daughters with ex-husband Iman Shumpert. The former couple separated after Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023 following nearly a decade together.

The singer is set to perform at the 2026 AMAs alongside stars like Teddy Swims, Keith Urban, KATSEYE, BTS, Billy Idol, New Kids on the Block and Karol G.