Thado Dam overflow in Karachi after heavy rain

KARACHI: Thado Dam, located in Karachi’s Gadap area, has overflowed, prompting authorities to declare an emergency in Malir’s Memon Goth amid rising flood threats, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the dam’s rising water level has reached the M-9 Motorway. Near Jamali Bridge, floodwaters inundated parts of the M-9, disrupting traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad.

Following directives from the Chief Secretary, the Karachi Commissioner dispatched a response team to the site.

The Sindh government has decided to breach the central divider of the M-9 to divert the water and ease the pressure.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed officials to immediately clear the motorway and restore traffic flow.

The overflow has triggered flooding in Gadap, where local administration has declared an emergency in Memon Goth.

In a tragic incident, a rickshaw and a car were swept into Thado stream.

Residents reported that a woman was washed away in the floodwaters, while another woman and a driver remain trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

Police officials confirmed that water levels in the Konkar stream have risen sharply, making rescue operations difficult. Rescue workers and police personnel are struggling to recover the trapped vehicles.