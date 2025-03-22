Thailand visa-free tourist policy update

BANGKOK: The government of Thailand has issued an update regarding its visa-free tourist policy, confirming that no changes have been finalized yet.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the duration of visa-free stay for foreigners, currently at 60 days, remains unaffected as no new regulations have been implemented.

According to Nikorndej Balankura, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tourists visiting Thailand can continue to enjoy the existing visa-free arrangements.

However, the government is actively reviewing the tourist policy as part of broader efforts to tighten security and address illegal activities at key tourist destinations, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, and Bangkok.

The clarification follows recent reports suggesting a potential reduction of the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days.

Authorities have cited concerns over foreigners engaging in unauthorized work or conducting business without proper permits, raising questions about the economic benefits of the extended stay period.

Last year, Thailand announced the extension of visa-free stay for citizens from 93 countries to 60 days, aiming to boost tourism and economic growth.

However, feedback from travel operators indicates that most tourists spend no more than 21 days in the country.

The government continues to weigh the pros and cons of the tourist policy amid ongoing deliberations.

Read more: Thailand introduces e-visa system for Pakistani citizens

Earlier, The Royal Thai Embassy in Pakistan introduced an e-visa system, streamlining the process for Pakistani citizens travelling to Thailand.

This innovative system eliminates the need for physical visits to the embassy, enabling applicants to conveniently submit their applications online. Renowned for its rich history, breathtaking beaches, and vibrant culture, Thailand continues to attract tourists from across the globe.

The e-visa system further enhances convenience by reducing reliance on physical documentation and ensuring a more efficient application process, with approvals promised within 14 working days.