Thailand resumes visa service for Pakistan

KARACHI: Thailand has resumed visa service in Pakistan after a brief halt amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, good news for the Pakistanis, who are willing to travel to Thailand, as Thailand has lifted travel restrictions from Pakistan.

The Thailand Embassy in Pakistan in its statement said that visa service in the country has been resumed and the Pakistanis willing to travel to Thailand, have to go into isolation for 14 days after arriving in Bangkok.

The people have been advised to adopt guidelines of the authority while visiting tourists places like Samui, Phuket and others.

Earlier this month, the Philippines moved to lift the travel ban for all inbound travelers from Pakistan and nine other countries from September 6, the presidential spokesperson had announced.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the country’s COVID-19 task force to lift the travel restrictions on the in-bound passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

“International travelers coming from the above mentioned countries shall, however, comply with the 14 days quarantine,” a presidential spokesperson had said in a statement.