Thailand to blacklist Pakistani travelers on fake documents

KARACHI: Thailand has decided strict action against Pakistanis found travelling on fake documents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Thai Consulate in Karachi has announced new guidelines for travelers, emphasizing strict action against those using fake documents to travel to Thailand.

The consulate has instructed applicants for e-visas to submit original documents, including genuine airline tickets and hotel bookings. It has been made mandatory for all documentation to be authentic and verifiable.

According to the Thai Consulate, applicants or travel agents found submitting forged documents will face blacklisting, and strict measures will be implemented against violators.

In October, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration team arrested two passengers and thwarted their attempt to travel abroad using fake documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

During the operation, the FIA immigration team arrested two passengers including a woman, identified as Nazar Abbas and Umme Salma, who were found fake visas affixed to their passports.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the woman suspect was attempting to travel to Iraq on flight number IA-432, carrying a counterfeit Iraqi visa, while Nazar Abbas was bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands on flight TK-709 with a fraudulent Cuban visa.