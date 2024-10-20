web analytics
Two passengers held over fake documents at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration team arrested two passengers and thwarted their attempt to travel abroad using fake documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the operation, the FIA immigration team arrested two passengers including a woman, identified as Nazar Abbas and Umme Salma, who were found fake visas affixed to their passports.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the woman suspect was attempting to travel to Iraq on flight number IA-432, carrying a counterfeit Iraqi visa, while Nazar Abbas was bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands on flight TK-709 with a fraudulent Cuban visa.

Meanwhile, the passenger – Umme Salma – hails from Multan and Nazar Abbas is a resident of Karachi.

The forensic report from the Scandline Office confirmed that the visas lacked essential security features, leading to their arrest.

Both suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi, and further investigations are underway.

