Thailand visit visa fee, minimum bank statement for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Thailand offers a vibrant mix of cultural richness, with ancient temples to tourists across the world, and is becoming one of the top choices for people who want to explore the world.

The warm climate, especially pleasant in northern regions during this season, and a hospitality-driven culture enhance the experience of tourists visiting Thailand.

Many Pakistanis also turn to Thailand to explore the Asian country with a valid visa.

Thailand also offers e-visa facility for Pakistani citizens meaning that they will not have to submitting the application in person.

In order to obtain a visa, Pakistani nationals who intend to visit Thailand must fulfill certain conditions, such as providing a minimum bank statement.

All foreign nationals living in Pakistan and Afghanistan must apply for a Thai visa via the official Thai e-visa website, since the online application procedure began on January 1, 2025.

How to Apply for Thailand Visa Online

The website, which enables applicants to electronically submit their visa applications, is accessible at https://www.thaievisa.go.th/.

Following approval of their application, applicants will receive a confirmation email, which they need to print and show to Thai immigration officials when they arrive in Thailand as well as the airline when they depart.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee for Pakistan July 2025

The government charges Rs27,900 for the same visa if you apply without a confirmed ticket, while the rate for a one-month visit visa with a booked ticket is Rs19,500.

Minimum Bank Statement

A minimum amount of Rs350,000 per person must be shown on the applicant’s bank statement for the previous six months in order to be granted a Thailand visit visa.