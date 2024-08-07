Thailand visit visa fee update for Pakistani tourists

Thailand, a country renowned for its rich culture, has become a coveted destination for tourists worldwide. For Pakistani citizens, obtaining a visit visa is a prerequisite for exploring the wonders of Thailand.

Visa Types and Application Process

Thailand offers two types of visit visas for Pakistani nationals: single entry and multiple entry. Applicants can submit their applications either personally or through authorized agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan.

The application process involves submitting a range of documents, including:

A cover letter or company working letter

A passport with at least six months’ validity and one empty page

A one-year bank statement

Two recent passport-sized photos

Two copies of the CNIC

Two copies of the passport

An NTN letter

A confirmed air ticket or hotel booking

Bank Statement Requirements

Pakistani applicants must provide a one-year bank statement as part of their visa application. This requirement is mandatory for all applicants seeking a Thai visit visa.

Visa Fee Structure (Effective August 2024)

In June 2023, Thailand revised its visa fee structure in accordance with exchange rate regulations. As of August 2024, the visa fees for Pakistani nationals are as follows:

– Single entry tourist visa (three months’ validity): Rs 13,000

– Multiple entry visit visa (six months’ validity): Rs 65,000

By understanding the visa requirements and application process, Pakistani nationals can embark on a seamless journey to explore the wonders of Thailand. Remember to submit all required documents and pay the applicable visa fee to ensure a hassle-free application process.