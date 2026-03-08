Thalapathy Vijay reacts to separation rumors

Following rumors of their separation, Thalapathy Vijay recently addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage, generating significant media attention.

During a recent appearance at a Women’s Day event, the actor spoke to the controversy, saying, “Don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time.” He further stated, “I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems.”

According to recent court filings, his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a petition requesting residential rights to their marital home. She is seeking fair and reasonable permanent alimony, as well as the right to remain in their current residence or be provided with suitable alternative accommodation. Additionally, a plea for interim relief was filed to ensure she would not be left without housing during the legal proceedings.

Earlier reports suggested that Thalapathy Vijay had offered 250 crore rupees in alimony as part of a potential settlement agreement. The filing reportedly followed public speculation triggered after Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding together, arriving and departing in the same vehicle.

In a recently surfaced video on social media, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan appeared together for the first time after the divorce reports went viral. The duo was spotted attending the wedding reception of the son of Kalpathi S. Suresh, the producer of Bigil and The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT).

The actor donned a traditional golden veshti-and-shirt look, while Trisha appeared in a saree with similar colors.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently facing divorce proceedings from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. The couple, who have been married for nearly 27 years, are reportedly parting ways after their relationship deteriorated.