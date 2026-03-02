Thalapathy Vijay’s wife sues for divorce over alleged affair

Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, widely known as Thalapathy Vijay, is at the center of a significant personal scandal following a divorce filing by his wife, Sangeetha. The couple, who married in 1999, has been married for 26 years and shares two children: actor Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

Sangeetha, 48, filed the petition under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, which allows for divorce on grounds including cruelty and adultery. In her plea, she stated that she discovered in 2021 that Vijay, 51, was “involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.”

The petition claims that despite Vijay’s assurances that the relationship would end, he continued the romance without remorse. Sangeetha further alleged that Vijay “continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress” while systematically excluding his wife from his social and professional life.

According to the filing, the actress frequently shared photos of these excursions on social media—posts that Vijay implicitly supported by failing to dispute or object to them. Sangeetha noted that these public displays caused “repeated humiliation” to her and their children.

Beyond the allegations of infidelity, the plea claims that Vijay imposed “financial restrictions, including the curtailment of her free movement,” and revoked various amenities previously provided to her. Sangeetha cited “continued adulterous conduct and repeated social media controversies” in 2024 as the primary causes of her mental anguish, stating that the marriage now “exists only on paper.”

The petition concludes that there is no possibility of reconciliation, as the marriage currently brings her only “mental agony, indignity, humiliation, and suffering.”

The filing has fueled long-standing rumors regarding a connection between Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Social media has been flooded with speculation, with one user noting, “Everyone’s pointing fingers at one side like Trisha had no role. Trisha knew what she was doing too.” Others have posted detailed threads attempting to map out a “probable timeline” of the alleged relationship.