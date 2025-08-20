Thama Movie: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror Flick Termed Copy of ‘Twilight’

August 20, 2025 – The sizzling teaser for Thama Movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, landed yesterday, and it’s got the internet in a total frenzy.

An addition to Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, Thama Movie dishes out a creepy cocktail of vampire thrills, eerie folklore, and a show-stopping item song featuring Malaika Arora. But not everyone’s screaming with excitement—social media’s serving up a mixed bag of love, shade, and everything in between.

Fans are dishing out some spicy takes on the Thama Movie teaser. One user wasn’t holding back, tweeting, “This feels like Stree universe took a tumble with Rashmika’s debut.” Another chimed in with hope, saying, “It’s got that fantasy vibe we love—praying the VFX delivers!”

Some threw curveballs, comparing it to Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, with one fan lamenting, “That Thama Movie poster’s got nothing on Bhoot Bangla’s vibe. A Diwali release could’ve been box office gold!” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s appearance is stealing the show for some, but others aren’t sold, grumbling, “Nawaz’s over-the-top vibe and weird color grading make this teaser the weakest link in Maddock’s universe.”

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar with a screenplay penned by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew, Thama Movie also stars Paresh Rawal in a key role. Set to haunt theaters this Diwali, the film’s got fans buzzing about whether it’ll live up to the Stree legacy or carve its own spooky path.