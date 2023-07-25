Thar Coal to be supplied to power plants, cement factories

KARACHI: A meeting of Thar Coal Energy Board agreed over laying railway track from coalfield to main line, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Thar Coal Energy Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, and attended by provincial ministers Imtiaz Shaikh, Shabbir Bijarani, Sardar Shah, law adviser Murtaza Wahab and other concerned officials.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, in his briefing to the meeting, said that the coal mined from Thar Coalfield Block-I being supplied to Shanghai electric power plants, which generate 1320 megawatts of power.

The session decided to lay a railway track from Thar coalfield to main line.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the railway track will help to supply the coal from Thar to other power plants and cement factories. “Supplying coal by trucks will destroy roads of the area,” he said.

The board meeting approved extension of the Thar Coal Block-II mine. Imtiaz Shaikh said that the Thar Coal Block-II production will be supplied to Lucky Electric Power at Port Qasim.

The board also approved coal production from Thar Coal Block-I from 7.6 MTPA to 112 MTPA.