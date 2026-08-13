Thar Desert Train Safari to depart today from Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government will launch a special Thar Desert Train Safari today (Thursday) as part of celebrations marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, ARY News reported.

The special train will depart from Karachi and travel through Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot before reaching Khokhrapar, offering passengers an opportunity to explore the region’s historical and cultural heritage.

The safari will be inaugurated at Karachi Cantonment Railway Station by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

More than 165 tourists are expected to take part in the journey, which will include visits to historical and cultural sites across Sindh as well as the Pakistan-India border area.

A special Independence Day ceremony will also be held at Parchi Ji Veri, where participants will mark the occasion.

Read more: Thar Desert Train Safari: Ticket price, other details revealed

Participants will be welcomed at various railway stations along the route and will also distribute national flags among members of the public as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Route

The train will operate from Karachi to Chhore near Pakistan’s border with India, passing through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, offering passengers a glimpse of Sindh’s vibrant culture and stunning desert landscapes.

Activities

At Chhor (Parchi Jeveri), the tour includes sunset viewing, a bonfire, music, and dinner. Overnight accommodations are available either onboard the train, at a campsite, or in resorts at Parchi Jever.