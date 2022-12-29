Thar is solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that Thar is the solution to the energy woes of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh CM Shah expressed these views during a meeting with China’s Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian.

Chinese diplomat called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and exchanged views over Thar Coal energy projects, Spokesman of Sindh CM stated today.

“Chinese cooperation has proved a landmark in power generation from coal deposits in Thar,” chief minister said. “Chinese companies are increasing power generation from coal in Thar,” he further said.

Pakistan facing a formidable energy crisis that has badly affected economy of the country. The government sees energy generation from massive coal deposits in Sindh’s desert district of Thar could address the country’s energy problems.

Sindh’s Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh recently announced an additional 1320 Megawatt of electricity from the Thar coal power plant included in the national grid.

He said the trial run to generate 1320 megawatts of electricity from the Shanghai Electric power plant was started today. Meanwhile, 660 MW of electricity has been added from Engro and Hubco power plants.

Sindh energy minister, while talking about the full potential of the coal power project said that a total of 2640 MW of electricity will be supplied to the National Grid from Thar coal soon.

Thar will contribute a lot to change the face of Pakistan, it is a dream of Benazir Bhutto which is near to coming true, He added.

