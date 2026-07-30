Islamkot / Tharparkar: 52 of 53 students from villages across Thar Block II have passed the FBISE Class 10 Annual Examination 2026 — a 98.1% pass rate on the same federal board taken by Pakistan’s leading urban schools.

Of the successful candidates, 5 secured A1 grades and 23 secured A grades — meaning more than half the cohort achieved the board’s top two grades. The remaining students secured B and C grades.

Among the A1 scorers is Rehana from a village called Khororo in Thar Block II who is the first in her family to read and write. She walked into the same national examination as students from Pakistan’s most privileged schools, and outperformed most of them. She said: “My dream is to become an engineer, and these results have brought me one step closer to achieving that dream. I hope my journey inspires other girls in Thar to believe in themselves, continue their education, and never stop dreaming.”

For the parents and teachers of these students, the result is the payoff of a decade of quiet work. Many of the teachers are from Thar itself: the schools these students attend are staffed by 249 locally trained female educators — 228 teachers and 21 principals — women from the same communities as their students. Among these networks of 33 school units are with 4,935 children are enrolled and 41% of them being girls.

“What these children have achieved on a national board should make the whole country take notice of the talent Thar portrays and can deliver. It shows what is possible when communities, teachers, and consistent investment come together and creates a positive impact to the student and region’s future,” said the principal Kajal Dev Chouhan.

These schools are operated by Thar Foundation, which has invested in education, healthcare, livelihoods and more across Thar Block II and surrounding villages.

“This result belongs to our students, their teachers, our school leaders, and the parents who backed them,” Farhan Ansari, General Manager of Thar Foundation, said. “It is proof that world-class educational outcomes are achievable even in Pakistan’s most remote districts, when the right investment and consistency are in place.”