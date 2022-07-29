Thatta: Crocodile takes to village amid rains at Haleji Lake

Thatta: A crocodile went out of the special lake Hajeli due to insufficient measures and got near a village where villagers captured it, ARY News reported.

According to details a crocodile escaped the Haleji lake near Thatta and got near a village where villagers caught it on their own. Crocodiles often escape the lake and turn to nearby villages, the villagers said.

In another incident in Indonesia, villagers armed with knives, hammers and clubs slaughtered 292 crocodiles in revenge for the death of a man killed by a crocodile at a breeding farm.

Photographs released by Antara news agency showed bloodied carcasses of the crocodiles in a large pile in the Sorong district of the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua.

The head of Indonesia’s Natural Resources Conservation Agency in West Papua said that the 48-year-old victim had entered the crocodile farm and was likely picking grass for animal feed when he was attacked.

“An employee heard someone screaming for help, he quickly went there and saw a crocodile attacking someone,” Basar Manullang said in a statement.

Also Read:Seven crocodiles die in a single day at Bahawalpur Zoo

After the burial of the man on Saturday, villagers entered the farm and killed all the crocodiles, said Manullang.

Comments