Thatta: Man who raped teenage girl’s corpse arrested

THATTA: Sindh police on Saturday arrested a man who reportedly dug up a teenage girl’s dead body and raped her in Sindh’s Thatta district, SACM Sadiq Memon confirmed.

According to Memon, the prime suspect identified as Rafique Chandio was arrested from Mirpur Sakro­­ – some 33 km away from Thatta.

He said that further investigation was underway.

In an appalling incident today, a teenage girl’s dead body was reportedly dug up and raped by an unidentified man in Sindh’s Thatta.

The incident took place in Ashraf Chandio village. The 14-year-old girl’s body was pulled out of her grave after it was buried at a local graveyard on Friday and raped, sources told ARY News.

The man dumped the body in bushes after sexually abusing it and fled.

Talking to ARY News, the Thatta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said one to two persons are suspected of being involved in the incident.