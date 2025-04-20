Thatta Police arrest two STP workers over ‘attack’ on State Minister

THATTA: Thatta Police have registered a case of an attack on state minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony Kheal Das Kohistani.

Police has arrested Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party district president Syed Jalal Shah and a party worker Jamal Taro for the attack.

Police conducted a raid at his home last night and detained Jalal Shah nominated in an FIR.

Earlier, police had registered a case against eight persons – including STP officials and workers, for their alleged involvement in an attack on Kheal Das Kohistani.

STP district president Syed Jalal Shah, Haider Shoro, Hakeem Brohi and Javed Janvari have been named in the FIR among the eight suspects.

The state minister escaped unhurt when a group of the nationalist party workers allegedly ‘attacked’ his convoy when he was travelling from Thatta to Sujawal.