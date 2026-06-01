It is termed in the west as a diplomatic masterstroke that reshaped the Middle East, a series of handshakes on the White House lawn that would finally drag the region out of seven decades of bloodshed and into “a new era of economic cooperation and mutual security”.

When the Abraham Accords were signed in the autumn of 2020, the Trump administration hailed them as proof that Arab nations could set aside the Palestinian cause in favor of what the west termed “shared prosperity with Israel”.

For a brief moment, it seemed as though the old rules of Arab politics had been permanently rewritten. Fast forward to the spring of 2026, however, and the picture could not be more different. President Donald Trump, now back in office, has issued what his aides describe as a “mandatory request” to several key Muslim-majority nations to join the accords, tying the request to ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Iran.

The response, by all accounts, has been a wall of stunned silence and outright rejection.

WHAT DO THEY SAY The core of the accords commits each country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel — including opening embassies, launching direct flights, trade, tourism, and cooperation in fields like tech, energy, health, and security. It was the first major Arab-Israeli peace deal since the Israel-Jordan treaty in 1994. Beyond diplomacy, the accords aimed to reshape regional dynamics by prioritizing economic integration and shared security interests, especially regarding Iran. They include provisions for mutual recognition, peaceful dispute resolution, and expanding people-to-people ties through business, academic, and cultural exchanges. The agreements don’t resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but they did shift the traditional Arab League stance of “land for peace” by allowing normalization without a prior Palestinian state agreement

To understand the opposition, one must first grasp what the Abraham Accords actually represent. Unlike the cold, state-to-state peace treaties that Egypt signed with Israel in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, the Accords were a radical departure from decades of Arab consensus. For generations, the Arab League had held firm to the Khartoum Resolution of 1967, the famous “three no’s”: no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, and no negotiations with Israel.

The Abraham Accords have now shattered that consensus by offering normalized diplomatic, commercial, and security ties without requiring Israel to make any concrete concessions to the Palestinians.

The name “Abraham” was chosen deliberately to invoke the common patriarch of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, a symbolic gesture meant to frame normalization not as a political betrayal but as a return to religious brotherhood. Yet for a vast swath of the Muslim world, that framing has never been convincing, and the events of the past several years have only hardened their resistance.

The most powerful and emotionally resonant reason for opposition remains the unresolved plight of the Palestinian people. For Muslims from Casablanca to Jakarta, the fate of Jerusalem and the suffering of Gazans are not distant foreign policy abstractions; they are visceral, lived realities broadcast into living rooms every evening.

The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 had long established a clear bargain: the entire Arab world would normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal from all occupied territories and a just, agreed-upon solution for Palestinian refugees. The Abraham Accords effectively shredded that bargain by rewarding Israel with diplomatic legitimacy while extracting nothing for the Palestinians. This is why the International Union of Muslim Scholars, a powerful transnational body, condemned the accords as a maneuver that grants Israel political cover without addressing any of the underlying grievances. When war erupted in Gaza after the October 2023 attacks and subsequent Israeli military campaign, public anger across the Muslim world reached a fever pitch. Suddenly, any government seen as cozying up to Israel risked being labeled a traitor to the Palestinian cause. The war did not create this opposition, but it transformed it from a principled stance held by clerics and activists into a mass political movement that no sitting leader could safely ignore.

Nowhere is this dilemma more acute than in Saudi Arabia. For years, the Kingdom has been described as the ultimate prize of the Abraham Accords, the one nation whose recognition would truly transform Israel’s standing in the Muslim world but MBS, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman recently made it clear that Saudi Arabia’s possible participation in the Abraham Accords depends on “clear path of two-state solution.”

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said that Palestinian statehood is its goal.

Pakistan also has made it clear that it’s stance on Israel has not changed while Bangladesh has recently reinstated its “Except Israel” clause in passports.

No analysis of opposition to the Abraham Accords would be complete without addressing the role of Iran as Iranian leaders have publicly warned that any Muslim nation joining the accords effectively becomes a legitimate target for retaliation. Iran’s envoy to India recently dismissed Trump’s renewed push for expansion, stating flatly that peace cannot be “manufactured by external forces” and must instead be built on “ground realities,” a pointed reference to the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. From Tehran’s perspective, the Abraham Accords are not a peace project at all but a war project dressed in diplomatic clothing, and every new signatory only strengthens the case for Iranian resistance.

The result of opposing forces is a diplomatic stalemate that has left the Trump administration frustrated and publicly embarrassed.

Muslim nations are not lining up to embrace Israel with the stubborn reality of Palestinian suffering in their face. Period.