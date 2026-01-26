'The Amazing Race' covers more than 100 locations in their shoot

The film, The Amazing Race, has included more than a hundred locations, except for a few countries.

On January 24, in an interview with PEOPLE at the launch of UFC on Paramount+ in Las Vegas, he said, “I don’t want to go into Ukraine”.

He continued, “We’ve filmed in Ukraine once before, and I love the idea that we could go back there one day, and we’ve filmed in Russia many times, but there are certain places you just don’t want to go”.

The reason The Amazing Race will pass on shooting in both Ukraine and Russia, Keoghan explained, is due to safety concerns tied to the ongoing, years-long conflict between the two countries.

Keoghan reiterated, “Our whole thing is about being safe, right? We want to do something safe”.

“People have asked me who I would take. My dad, unfortunately, just passed away, but my dad would’ve been my partner if I went on,” Keoghan said, referring to his father, John Keoghan, who died in November. “He was super smart, very fit.”

According to Keoghan, he feels that Amazing Race contestants will often overthink, or won’t think at all, on the Emmy Award-winning show.

“My strategy would be just to focus on the basics — read the clue. I mean, the number of times I wanted to just grab people and be like, ‘Read your clue. It’s there. It’s a clue. It’s right there. Read your clue,” he said.

“A lot of people will get lost, and then they run. They just start running off in some direction, and then they’re 30 minutes out of their way, and they have to backtrack 30 minutes,” continued Keoghan.

Initially, The Amazing Race premiered in 2001. The reality series follows teams as they race around the world. Over the years, Keoghan recalled that he had seen it all the good and the bad, as well as everything in between.