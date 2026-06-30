'The Angry Birds Movie 3': Trailer, star-studded cast revealed

Paramount Pictures in association with Rovio Entertainment, One Cool Group, Dentsu and Flywheel Media, released the official trailer, poster and first images for The Angry Birds Movie 3.

The holiday season film includes one of the classic bird sequels, in which an angry bird faces his greatest challenge yet: surviving fatherhood while saving the world. A likely story… who could imagine a father getting angry…

The voice cast included Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer.

John Rice directed from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra produce, with Louis Koo, Toru Nakahara, Ben Mattes, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Christopher Milburn, Jamey Heath, Paul Kang, Geneva Wasserman and Cathy Boxall serving as executive producers. The film is a Prime Focus and John Cohen production.