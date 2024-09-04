‘The Apprentice’: First clip from Donald Trump biopic revealed

The makers of former US President Donald Trump’s biopic “The Apprentice” revealed the first footage from the movie.

The one-minute clip shows Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan as a young Trump taking an interview over the phone with a reporter.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the controversial movie is set to hit theatres on October 11.

The viral footage shows Roy Cohn (played by Jeremy Strong) coaching Trump as he takes the interview.

“I intend to acquire the Commodore, and I’m planning on making it the best and the finest building in the city, maybe the country — in the world … it’s going to be the finest building in the world,” Sebastian Stan says in a tempered voice resembling Donald Trump.

First premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, ‘The Apprentice’ could not find a buyer while Trump’s campaign also threatened to sue the makers for allegedly distorting facts about his life.

However, Briarcliff Entertainment later bought the movie and is set to release it in theatres later this year.

Set in 1970s, the movie tells the story of Trump’s relationship with Cohn, however, the scene in which Trump rapes his then-wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova, shocked the audience at Cannes.

The movie also shows the former US president suffering erectile dysfunction, and undergoing liposuction and surgery for hair loss.

Following its premiere, Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in a statement called the film “garbage” and “pure fiction.”

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign said in a statement.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked,” the spokesperson added.