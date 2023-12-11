Ananya Panday trends amid ‘The Archies’ criticism

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was trending on social media amid the backlash on Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie ‘The Archies‘.

‘The Archies‘, which is the reimagining of the American comic book series, was panned by critics and fans for the dismal acting by its leading stars especially leading actors Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood star Chunkey Panday, was frequently mentioned in film reviews on social media. The netizens are “apologizing” to the star for trolling her in the past over “poor acting” for Suhana Khan and Co have set some new standards in the “discipline”.

Here’s what they had to say.

it’s high time for the Indian audience to apologize to Ananya Panday. #Archies — Awais Bajwa (@BajwaAwais) December 10, 2023

isse accha to ananya pandey hai. Respect Ananya — Akash (@GYANSAG32486683) December 8, 2023

After watching #SuhanaKhan and #KhushiKapoor‘s acting, let’s all collectively apologize to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor 🙏🏽#Archies — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) December 10, 2023

The biggest winner from the Archies series is Ananya Panday, iykyk. #archiesnetflix — Vedaant Aggarwal (@vedaantagg) December 9, 2023

Watching #SuhanaKhan act, my respect for Ananya Pandey has increased

Looks like all spoiled brats of bobbywood leaked their party clip#TheArchies pic.twitter.com/jRhYePNFAC — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) December 10, 2023

After watching Suhana Khan for 5 secs, I have started respecting Ananya Pandey & Jhanvi Kapoor. Unreal impact on Bollywood 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BUIwRCPW2t — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 9, 2023

Apart from bad acting, the film was also criticized for being a “Nepo Fest” as the cast were the relatives of Bollywood figures.

Augustya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews, is the grandson of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor – who plays Betty Cooper – is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, who essays Veronica Lodge, is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

‘The Archies‘ is available for streaming on Netflix.

