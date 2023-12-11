25.9 C
Ananya Panday trends amid ‘The Archies’ criticism

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was trending on social media amid the backlash on Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie ‘The Archies‘.

The Archies‘, which is the reimagining of the American comic book series, was panned by critics and fans for the dismal acting by its leading stars especially leading actors Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood star Chunkey Panday, was frequently mentioned in film reviews on social media. The netizens are “apologizing” to the star for trolling her in the past over “poor acting” for Suhana Khan and Co have set some new standards in the “discipline”.

Here’s what they had to say.

Apart from bad acting, the film was also criticized for being a “Nepo Fest” as the cast were the relatives of Bollywood figures.

Augustya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews, is the grandson of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor – who plays Betty Cooper – is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, who essays Veronica Lodge, is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

The Archies‘ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Related – ‘The Archies’: Just a nepo-kid fest or worth a watch? 

