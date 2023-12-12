Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda termed ‘indigestible’ over ‘The Archies’

Indian director Khalid Mohamed made news for his scathing remarks on Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies‘.

‘The Archies‘ continues to make news for all the wrong reasons. The film, which is a reimagining of the American comic book series of the same name, is panned by critics for its bad acting by star cast.

Moreover, the film is being widely criticized for being a “Nepo-Fest” as the leading cast are relatives of prolific Bollywood celebrities.

Khalid Mohamed, who has directed Karisma Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Zubeidaa’, was not happy with Zoya Akhtar and the acting skills of Suhana Khan and Co.

He accused them of destroying his “precious memories of Archie and the Gang with her film.

“Ma’am Zoya Akhtar, You have just ruthlessly destroyed my precious memories of Archie and the gang,” he said. “Why? The theme of land grab(a hara bhara park in your case) is sought to be saved by Riverdale kids (in school or KG I know not). For this, they keep breaking into Grease-type songs and prances even in the middle of dinners.”

He added, “Aur land ‘development’ ka topic chhedna tha to ab yahan deshbhar mein ho raha hai. (If you had to talk about the land development topic, it’s happening in the entire country). But big business people names can’t be annoyed na?”

He said Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were “indigestible”.

” Indigestible too are your newcomer actors. Intense workshops weren’t enough or what? Suhana as apunki Veronica..giveme Pooh any day…n Agastya need to learn the ABZ of acting. Khushi Kapoor was theekh theekh… never thought I’d ever say this but her sister Jhanavi has more hosh n josh … the Reggie boy was way superior.”

He concluded by requesting Zoya Akhtar to not adapt ‘Lil Lulu and Tubby‘, ‘Dennis the Menace‘, ‘Tweety‘ etc.

