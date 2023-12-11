Raveena Tandon issues apology over ‘The Archies’ post

Veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon publicly apologized for liking an article criticizing Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies‘.

Several days ago, a video in which the acting skills of ‘The Archies‘ leading stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan made rounds on social media. It is pertinent to mention that Raveena Tandon was one of many netizens who liked the clip.

It spread like wildfire and the fans of the actors and the film trolled Raveena Tandon by reminding the actress that her daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut soon.

Raveena Tandon addressed apologized to the fans for the mistake. She said it was a genuine blunder blown out of proportion.

“Touch buttons and social media,” she stated. “A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt it may have caused (sic).”

‘The Archies‘, which is the reimagining of the American comic book series, was panned by critics and fans for the dismal acting by its leading stars especially leading actors Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Apart from bad acting, the film was also criticized for being a “Nepo Fest” as the cast were the relatives of Bollywood figures.

‘The Archies‘ is available for streaming on Netflix.