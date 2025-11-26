The Batman II: Matt Reeves reveals sequel filming in Glasgow

The director of Robert Pattinson’s Batman II, Matt Reeves, has disclosed the filming site of the future sequel, hitting cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Matt Reeves chose to return to Bruce Wayne’s hometown because he wanted the audience to have an unforgettable experience.

“One of the things that was really important was that I wanted this to feel like an American Gothic city, but one that you’d never been to,” he stated, pointing to making a memorable sequel in the future.

The American filmmaker, in addition, revealed that he decided to film in “Gothic Architecture” in Glasgow because he desired the setting to have an impact.

“So the way to do that was to choose beautiful Gothic architecture, and so we went to Glasgow, and honestly it was so beautiful, I wish we could’ve filmed there more,” the director said in a Glasgow World story.

“I really think it’s a very special Gotham; I mean, what a special place,” Matt Reeves further added, significantly praising the sites.

However, the Twilight star earlier complimented Glasgow for having 19th-century feels, claiming that the skyline of the city made the final scenes of the film look gorgeous.

It is pertinent to note that The Batman: Part II’s script has been completed, and production is anticipated to begin shortly, as Pattinson will return to play the caped crusader in the next sci-fi film, as well as Colin Farrell starring as Penguin.