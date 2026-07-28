'The Batman Part II': Glasgow prepares for road closures

Robert Pattinson’s Batman II production is expected to kickstart soon, which will also result in multiple road closures in the city of Glasgow.

The locals living in the city will experience multiple road closures as the filming is expected to take place from August 18 and will continue for the next three weeks.

Locations that will be used for shooting include: Bothwell Street, Wellington Street, Glasgow Bridge, Broomielaw, Newton Street, North Street, Pitt Street and the National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 75 along the River Clyde.

The forthcoming action sci-fi will star the Twilight actor along with Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Sebastian Stan, and Scarlett Johansson.

Read More: Warner Bros. gives disappointing update on Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman 2’

According to reports, Barry Keoghan might also join the star cast as the new Joker, considering that the 2022 Batman movie featured an unclear glimpse of the titular character played by the Saltburn actor.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the upcoming DC film will be entering production. The makers have already teased the film by dropping the first look of Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Earlier today, sources revealed that the cast and crew will kickstart working on the movie in Glasgow.