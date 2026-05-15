The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves confirms new casting for sequel

Gotham City is expanding its cast as it introduced new faces during the production of The Batman: Part II, which is in process.

According to Deadline report, Sebastian Stan was under negotiation to join the sequel as Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face), and Scarlett Johansson was also eyeing a role. Writer and director Matt Reeves confirmed his casting on social media with a GIF, along with several new cast members.

“In a Gotham state of mind… Welcome,” wrote Reeves with Stan’s announcement. Reeves also posted a GIF of Johansson looking in a car’s rear-view mirror. “Next exit, Gotham… Welcome,” he wrote.

Keeping up the Gen Z-friendly announcements, Reeves shared GIFs of Brian Tyree Henry, Sebastian Koch, and Charles Dance, whose casting Deadline previously reported. They join returning stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin.

Last week, Reeves revealed that production has begun on The Batman: Part II, teasing set photos of the Batmobile driving through snow.

Gunn revealed last July that the script for The Batman: Part II was finished, following several delays. In August, a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders revealed that filming on the sequel would begin filming in the spring, ahead of an Oct. 1, 2027, theatrical release.