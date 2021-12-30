The Batman – The Bat and The Cat trailer goes viral

The Batman – The Bat and The Cat trailer is going viral and it shows the caped superhero joining forces with Catwoman to defeat villains.

The new trailer of The Batman movie, which is expected to release on March 4, got millions of views across social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

The film is about The Batman exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/lEs00GJZtT — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 27, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted to the trailer.

“Justice the answer is justice” reminds me of joss justice league — Nba_CYBORG38⚪️ (@NbA_CYBORG38) December 27, 2021

The superhero film, based on the DC comics’ character, sees Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrays the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will be seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves. He has co-written the film with Peter Craig and the brains behind Batman Bob Kane.

