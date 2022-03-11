‘The Batman’ to get a spin-off sequel with ‘The Penguin’

If the 9-minute footage of Colin Farrell in ‘The Batman’ wasn’t satisfying enough, fans are in for a treat, as HBO Max has officially ordered a spin-off sequel series to the movie – ‘The Penguin’ with the actor reprising his character of Oswald Cobblepot.

As Robert Pattinson’s version of pitch-black superhero adventure has been enjoying staggering success, one character that stood out the most apart from caped crusader has to be the Penguin essayed by Colin Farrell with utmost perfection.

It has propelled even the makers, and reportedly HBO has finally ordered a series focusing on the character of ‘Penguin’.

Every story has a beginning.@DCComics‘ The Penguin (wt), a new Max Originals limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to HBO Max. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers. pic.twitter.com/1bXRR4Mduw — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 9, 2022

Moreover, as per the reports, Farrell will be returning to the limited series to reprise his role of Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin. “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell in his statement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Lauren LeFranc will be writing as well helming the series, while Matt Reeves will join Dylan Clark and Adam Kassan as executive producers on the show.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said: “We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before.”

“It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan, and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in ‘The Batman’ to the next level.”

