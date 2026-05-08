'The Bear' not renewed beyond season 5

The network announced on May 6 that The Bear will officially conclude with its fifth season, which is set to premiere in its entirety on Hulu and FX in June 2025.

Picking up immediately where the previous season left off, the eight-episode return begins just hours after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Sugar (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has seemingly distanced himself from the industry.

Core cast members Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Lionel Boyce are confirmed to return. Additionally, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ricky Staffieri will all reprise their recurring roles.

The 67-year-old Curtis, who portrays Donna Berzatto, had previously hinted that the series was nearing its end. FX has now confirmed that Season 5 will serve as the comedy-drama’s conclusion. In a March 3 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated, “It is the end of the show. They’ve said it from the beginning… It’s not me announcing any endings of anything.”

Jeremy Allen White also spoke candidly with Variety about maintaining his enthusiasm for the final season. Reflecting on his past work, he noted that while he occasionally felt disconnected during his long tenure on Shameless, his experience here is different: “I feel really connected to Carmy.”