The Bear has paid a heartfelt tribute to late guest star Rob Reiner in its series finale, honoring the acclaimed filmmaker with a subtle nod to one of his most beloved films, The Princess Bride.

The emotional moment came during the final episode, titled The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which premiered on June 25.

Rob Reiner – who appeared in three episodes of the show’s fourth season as restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr – was remembered through a memorable line of dialogue delivered by line cook Ebra, played by Edwin Lee Gibson.

In the finale, Ebra calls Albert to discuss plans for expanding the restaurant into a franchise. After Albert offers to send over the necessary paperwork, Ebra responds with the simple but iconic phrase, “As you wish.”

The line is widely recognized as a reference to Reiner’s 1987 fantasy classic The Princess Bride, in which Cary Elwes’ character, Westley, repeatedly tells Princess Buttercup, played by Robin Wright, “As you wish” as an expression of his love and devotion.

Rob Reiner died alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025 after the couple were found dead at their home in Brentwood, California. Their younger son, Nick Reiner, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

He has pleaded not guilty, while prosecutors continue to pursue a murder conviction with

All five seasons of The Bear and The Princess Bride are available to stream on Hulu.