'The Beatles-A Four Film Cinematic Event' reveals its first look

“The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event” has revealed the first look at the Fab Four, with new photos showing Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The movies, which are set to arrive in theatres in 2028, first unveiled the photos via postcards distributed at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a school co-founded by McCartney, on Thursday.

The postcards were also delivered to other iconic Beatles locations: Another batch in Liverpool at John Lennon’s childhood home; Hamburg (The Beatles Monument, Cavern Club, the Kaiserkeller, and The Star-Club); NYC (Strawberry Field in Central Park, New York University, Columbia University, and at various record stores, vintage clothing shops, cafes and bars); and Tokyo (Abbey Road Live, Tower Records in Shibuya, Broadway Diner in Yoyogi, Tsutaya, and The Capital Hotel Tokyo). Sony Pictures then officially released the pictures on Friday.

The Beatles films also star Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Harry Lloyd as George Martin, David Morrissey as Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as Mimi Smith, Bobby Schofield as Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as Derek Taylor, and Adam Pally as Allen Klein.

All four films, each directed by Sam Mendes and coming from the perspective of a different Beatle, are set to be released in April 2028 by Sony Pictures. It marks the first time that the band and their descendants have given music and life rights to a theatrical feature film about them.

