The time when Kaley Cuoco wanted to ‘throw passenger off plane’

Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco, best known for playing the girl-next-door Penny in the popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ recalled her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s unpleasant flying experience with a fellow passenger.

Kaley Cuoco talked about the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actress was flying for the first time with her daughter, Matilda, and her partner.

Moreover, they carried a sound machine. It was the only thing that could make Matilda sleep.

She said they had done everything to have a smooth flying experience.

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ star added that they turned the machine on after getting on to the plane and she fell asleep as her partner held the child. That’s when things started to go wrong.

Kaley Cuoco added that the flight attendant approached them and informed them about one of the passengers saying that they “would love it” if they turned that machine off.

She said it infuriated them and sarcastically asked the stewardess if that passenger would hold their screaming and crying child after the machine is turned off.

She added that her daughter woke up when the flight landed as was happy as if “life was great.” Another female passenger, who was seated in front of them, made matters worse by saying: “Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.”

Kaley added that that’s when she realized that such women become subjects of documentaries. She went on to say that she could’ve “strangled” and “thrown that woman off the plane.”