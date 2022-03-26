After an exhausting scrolling experience on Netflix, I had become frustrated. “How come am I finding a hard time searching for historic drama series worth watching? “ I asked myself.

2022 had just begun and I was gradually become a victim to boredom on that weekend night until I saw a sit com wallpaper.

It had nerd type characters on it while the title saying: The Big Bang Theory. Suddenly I reminisced some things about this drama, not how popular it was but how much it was criticized by the public. I had gone through a plethora of negative reviews from my acquainted ones and never had the likelihood to click on the: “Play” button. Until at that very moment.

Out of boredom, I was finally willing to watch The Big Bang Theory. Three months fast forward and today I can say it’s one of the most moving modern shows I have ever watched.

I may have been watching the show a bit late (the show ended in 2019), but the perspective I bring is fresh as the morning and latest as that expensive car ads which I keep seeing on social media nowadays.

It is based on average people

The Big Bang Theory is about normal people, who don’t have it all, who often are not considered as desirable in today’s fast paced society and who have their own unique world of interests. The show revolves around 4 best friends and their lives as scientific intellects, yet leading a mediocre life. They remind me of majority of today’s youth who travel far and wide in search for money and freedom, leaving there home and families behind.

Humor is not the only aspect of this show

The sit com has some serious emotional moments that distract us from the fact that it’s a sitcom (situational comedy) drama. Emotional moments such as the death of one’s mother to getting married and reuniting with family are some of its hallmark scenes. The Big Bang Theory is a show where the viewers are likely to experience a number of ups and downs. And this is what it makes special to watch.

The people on the show change gradually but drastically

The characters have evolved tremendously with the audience. In its 12 seasons, the audience has seen 4 nerdy bachelors who barely knew how to interact like normal persons to becoming men with their own families. And this seemed the best journey to me.

The show represents the inseparable bond between friends

The Big Bang Theory is not about how realistic the show can be, it is about how strong the love and care one person can have for his or her best friend. I really admired the human bond displayed as one of the core characteristics as a form of exemplary friendship.

The show is insanely addicting

Once you go through first 2-3 episodes, there’s no stopping then. The sitcom is insanely addicting and keeps the audience hooked. The overall plot is highly entertaining and despite comedy being the core element for sale here, you’ll get to experience a number of other stages of tragedy and even a little suspense here and there.

You feel like you’re part of the show

While watching the Big Bang Theory, I started to develop this thought as if I’m part of their world. The reason lies on the fact that this entire series is based on people who are like us. Who are normal, desire love, face daily challenges like on the job or with their family. It feels like you’re right in the neighbor and seeing all of them with their squabbles and celebrations like a typical family.

The apartment lounge seems to be a place of warmth and moments.

In the show, the apartment’s lounge is the place thorough which a staunch viewer will distinguish how the characters have evolved. Once there used to be only 4 men with their esoteric activities but gradually the lounge becomes the heart of their group which now has their wives. It’s beautiful to tell and overwhelming to witness.

If you haven’t watched the Big Bang theory, I highly suggest you do watch, doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. And you will get to know how phenomenally it is based on lives of today’s youth, struggling to achieve greatness in their fields and in their personal lives. But wherever they are, they are always one as a family.

A family where you don’t have to be blood related to be a part of it, you just need to be understanding and committed to your dreams and to the ones who were once strangers but now you feel like you’re world is incomplete without them. And also if you love to laugh.

