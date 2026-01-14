The Bluff trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban deliver a high-stakes pirate showdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban are colliding on the high seas, but this isn’t your usual pirate adventure. The first trailer for Prime Video’s The Bluff drops viewers straight into a brutal, late-1800s Caribbean, years after the Golden Age of Piracy.

At the center of The Bluff is Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate trying to live a quiet life in the Cayman Islands. Gone is her Bloody Mary persona, replaced by a mother and wife seeking peace. But when her old crew shows up demanding revenge, she has no choice but to embrace the ruthless side that made her infamous.

Karl Urban plays Captain Connor, Ercell’s former lover and captor, who sees her as more valuable than gold. The trailer makes it clear: when Chopra Jonas and Urban cross swords, it’s deadly serious. Families, gold, and old grudges collide in a relentless fight for survival.

The action spills across the Cayman bluff and into the eerie Skull Cave, giving The Bluff a dark, almost horror-like edge rather than a lighthearted pirate tale. While the fights are brutal, it’s the tension between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban that drives the story, moments of raw emotion punctuated by relentless action.

Prime Video fans will recognize both leads in The Bluff. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making waves in the Russo brothers’ Citadel, and Karl Urban is fresh from his run as Billy Butcher on The Boys. The Bluff flips the script, giving Urban a villainous turn while Chopra Jonas carries the story with grit and intensity.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff has had a winding journey to release, including an original attachment with Zoe Saldaña. But now, it promises a darker, bloodier, and historically grounded take on Caribbean piracy. With Chopra Jonas and Urban locking swords, fans are in for one hell of a ride.

The Bluff trailer alone makes it clear that it isn’t just another pirate flick. It’s tense, vicious, and anchored by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban’s undeniable chemistry, setting up one of Prime Video’s most thrilling releases yet.