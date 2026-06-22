Denis O’Hare is speaking out after the sudden cancellation of The Boroughs, and he has a cheeky plan for fans following the news.

The actor – who played Wally in the sci-fi series created by the Duffer Brothers – took to Instagram to share his reaction after reports confirmed the show would not be renewed.

O’Hare said he was “bummed” by the decision, calling the series “such a great show” and noting that audiences had strongly connected with it.

In a tongue-in-cheek post, O’Hare suggested a lighthearted way for fans to respond to the cancellation, joking that supporters should take advantage of the final days of Emmy voting.

“I think we still have a couple of days before the end of Emmy voting that everyone should just vote for The Boroughs,” he wrote, adding that fans could also vote for him personally if they wished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denis O’Hare (@ohdenis)

He went on to encourage viewers to show support for the ensemble cast, naming co-stars including Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg. O’Hare framed the idea as a humorous form of “sweet revenge,” suggesting it would send a message to Netflix about the cancellation decision.

His post quickly drew attention online for its mix of humor and frustration, with fans echoing disappointment over the show’s abrupt end.

Co-star Geena Davis also reacted to the cancellation, telling The Hollywood Reporter she was surprised by the decision and unclear about what led to it.