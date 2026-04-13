The Boroughs trailer introduces retirees facing horror in Netflix’s new series

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Boroughs, a new supernatural mystery series from executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators behind Stranger Things. The project, arriving on May 21, leans into familiar territory for the duo—creepy creatures, an unsettling hidden world—but this time the story shifts sharply in tone and age.

Unlike Stranger Things, which followed a group of kids facing interdimensional horrors, The Boroughs centers on a group of retirees living in a seemingly peaceful community that slowly unravels into something far more disturbing.

At the heart of The Boroughs Trailer is Alfred Molina’s character Sam, a recent widower who moves into the retirement community reluctantly. On arrival, everything appears almost too perfect—quiet streets, friendly neighbors, golf carts rolling through sunny lanes. But the illusion doesn’t last long.

The trailer for The Boroughs quickly slips into darker territory when Sam witnesses something unnatural, a glimpse of an alien presence that hints at something deeply wrong beneath the surface.

From there, The Boroughs Trailer builds steadily into a mix of supernatural tension and character-driven storytelling. Sam is joined by a small group of residents played by Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman.

Together, they begin to investigate the strange occurrences, slowly realizing their retirement home may be sitting on a hidden extraterrestrial threat.

There’s humor too, subtle and unforced, mixed with fear that builds gradually rather than exploding all at once. Each character in The Boroughs brings a different reaction to the unknown, from skepticism to outright aggression, giving the series a group dynamic that echoes Stranger Things but in a very different emotional space.

The cast is rounded out with familiar names including Jena Malone, Dee Wallace, Ed Begley Jr., and Jane Kaczmarek, adding weight to the ensemble and reinforcing that The Boroughs is very much an actor-driven story.