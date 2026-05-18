The Boys: a major character bids farewell ahead of the series' explosive finale

The Boys is gearing up for its final showdown, and fans are bracing themselves for impact. The latest trailer for the series finale has dropped, and it’s left viewers shocked and worried.

Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and Marie Moreau, played by Jaz Sinclair, are noticeably absent from the trailer, sparking concerns about their fates.

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, Soldier Boy’s storyline has been wrapped up, and Ackles’ final scenes aired earlier this season.

This means fans shouldn’t expect him to return for the finale, although he might make an appearance in the upcoming spinoff series Vought Rising.

The trailer teases an epic battle between Billy Butcher and Homelander, with the White House serving as the backdrop.

The Boys are gearing up for one final mission to take down Homelander, who’s become more powerful and ruthless than ever.

But with Frenchie’s tragic death in episode 7, the stakes are higher than ever, and Kimiko’s revenge-driven anger could change the game.

The final episode, “Blood and Bone”, premieres on May 20 on Prime Video, promises to be a wild ride. With explosive action, emotional moments, and shocking twists, this is one finale you won’t want to miss.