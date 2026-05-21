'The Boys' creator explains Queen Maeve’s absence from series

Queen Maeve’s absence from the final episode of The Boys was neither due to a lack of desire to have her return nor a creative error. Series creator Eric Kripke told TV Source that Dominique McElligott, the actress who played Queen Maeve, has entirely stepped away from the character, explaining her exclusion from the series.

The 41-year-old Irish star has not made a major appearance on the show since Season 3 in 2022, though she has appeared in flashback footage recaps. The team behind the dark comedy superhero satire series had even considered bringing her back for the finale.

The 52-year-old showrunner opened up about the situation in an interview with the outlet, saying, “Dom and I email a couple of times every six to eight months or so, and she checked in on me after the Palisades fires.”

Eric Kripke continued, “We throw each other emails, and I said very early on, because I wanted to know whether we were building for it, ‘Would you be open to coming back for a day? And here are the dates.'”

However, she declined the creator’s offer.

“It was very pleasant and respectful,” Kripke added. “She just said, ‘I’ve kind of retired from acting, [I’m not] really acting anymore, and I’m busy those dates anyway.'”

Explaining her absence from the fifth and final season of The Boys, Eric Kripke concluded, “So, that was honestly it. It was a very pleasant, non-controversial moment, you know?”