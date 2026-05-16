The Boys: Mexico Spinoff Gets Greenlit with Eric Kripke's Cameo

Get ready for an explosive expansion of The Boys universe! The highly anticipated Mexico spinoff is officially happening, with Eric Kripke, the mastermind behind The Boys, involved in the project.

This new series promises a fresh take on the superhero genre, set in Mexico and exploring new power dynamics.

What’s to Expect?

The Boys: Mexico will have a distinct tone, blending action, satire, and cultural commentary.

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are on board as executive producers, bringing their expertise and star power.

The pilot script is being developed, with Kripke assuring it’s “super fun” and meets the franchise’s standards.

The Boys Universe Expands

This spinoff is part of Prime Video’s larger plan to expand The Boys franchise, including:

Gen V: A college-set spinoff exploring young adult superheroes

Vought Rising: A prequel series set to premiere in 2027

Will The Boys: Mexico Live Up to the Hype?

After three years in development, The Boys: Mexico is finally gearing up for production, with a concrete release window in sight. The pilot script is set to wrap up in 2026, paving the way for filming to start later that year or early 2027.

This puts a potential premiere in late 2027 or early 2028 on Prime Video. With Eric Kripke on board and no apparent creative hurdles, fans can expect a solid execution of this explosive spinoff.