'The Boys' S5 finale spoilers: Who dies in the brutal series ending?

The final episode of The Boys, titled ‘Blood and Bones,’ will begin immediately after the events of episode 7 ended.

The final episode is said to take place from where episode 7 ended earlier, following Frenchie’s death during the failed confrontation with Homelander.

The episode opens with The Boys gathering for Frenchie’s funeral. Butcher, Hughie, Kimiko, Mother’s Milk, Annie, and Sister Sage attend the burial, while Kimiko struggles emotionally after losing the person closest to her. Since undergoing the experimental procedure involving uranium and Russian research connected to Soldier Boy, Kimiko has developed a new destructive energy blast ability. However, after Frenchie’s death, she can no longer activate it properly.

Butcher notices that Kimiko’s powers are declining because she has emotionally shut down. Sister Sage deliberately antagonizes her, pushing her emotionally in an attempt to trigger the blast again. During the confrontation, Kimiko finally unleashes the attack, temporarily stripping Sage of her intelligence-enhancing abilities and confirming that the power can neutralize Supes.

Later, Kimiko experiences a vision of Frenchie, who encourages her to stop relying on rage and remember that her real strength comes from love and loyalty. The conversation helps Kimiko regain emotional control ahead of the team’s final mission.

Meanwhile, Homelander fully embraces his role as America’s authoritarian ruler after gaining V1 from Soldier Boy in Episode 6. He prepares a massive Easter address from the White House, describing his plan as a “reboot” of the country. His speech is designed to formally establish a new order built entirely around Supes and his personal authority.

Homelander’s propaganda machine continues operating through Vought Studios, with religious imagery, nationalism, and fear being used to strengthen his cult-like support base. At the same time, The Boys finalize their last operation.

The team’s strategy is to infiltrate the White House during Homelander’s national broadcast. Their goal is simple: use Kimiko’s upgraded blast to temporarily depower Homelander long enough for Butcher to kill him before V1 fully stabilizes inside his body.

Ashley secretly turns against Homelander and helps The Boys enter the building after realizing Homelander’s control is becoming impossible to survive. Without her assistance, the group would have been captured almost immediately. Once inside, the team splits.

Mother’s Milk and Hughie target Oh-Father, one of Homelander’s most loyal media propagandists operating inside Vought Studios. After a violent confrontation involving equipment from the studio’s productions, Hughie and M.M. manage to kill him.

Elsewhere, Annie confronts The Deep near the flooded areas surrounding the White House security perimeter. Their fight spills directly into the ocean, where Annie ultimately overwhelms him with her powers and kills him by blasting him deep underwater.

During Homelander’s live speech, Ryan watches his father become increasingly unstable. Homelander begins speaking about absolute power, obedience, and reshaping America under his rule. However, when Ryan distances himself emotionally and refuses to fully support him, Homelander becomes visibly shaken.

The mention of “fatherhood” during the speech triggers Homelander further, causing him to abandon the carefully scripted broadcast and begin threatening the country openly on live television.

This creates the opening Butcher has been waiting for. Butcher, Kimiko, and Ryan confront Homelander inside the Oval Office during the middle of the national address.

A massive fight breaks out between the group. Ryan initially hesitates to attack either side, still torn between Butcher and Homelander. Kimiko eventually unleashes her upgraded blast directly at Homelander, temporarily stripping him of his powers despite the V1 enhancement.

The blast also weakens Ryan and Butcher, but Homelander suffers the worst effects and becomes fully human for the first time in the series, with Homelander powerless and bleeding. Butcher attacks him in front of the cameras, still partially broadcasting the chaos from inside the White House. After years of obsession and revenge, Butcher finally kills Homelander brutally inside the Oval Office.

Homelander’s death is witnessed by Ryan, who reacts with horror after seeing Butcher murder his father while completely defenseless.

After the battle, the country immediately falls into political chaos. Ashley publicly takes credit for helping stop Homelander and attempts to position herself as a hero, though backlash quickly follows, and she is eventually impeached. Singer is later restored as President after Homelander’s regime collapses.

Ryan refuses Butcher’s attempts to reconnect afterward and chooses to leave with Mother’s Milk instead, unable to forgive what happened in the Oval Office.

Kimiko decides to leave America and travel to France to honor Frenchie’s memory and distance herself from the violence that consumed the group for years.

Hughie and Annie finally decide to build a future together after surviving the conflict. The finale reveals Annie is pregnant, and the couple plans to name their daughter after Hughie’s late girlfriend, Robin.

Despite finally killing Homelander, Butcher quickly realizes the victory changes very little. Vought still exists, Supes are still active around the world, and public hatred toward them is rapidly escalating.

Unable to let go of his hatred completely, Butcher prepares one final plan involving the Supe-killing virus. He infiltrates Vought Tower and loads the virus into the building’s sprinkler system, intending to wipe out every Supe connected to the company in a single attack. Hughie confronts Butcher before he can activate the system.

The two share an emotional final conversation about revenge, loss, and everything that happened since Robin’s death in Season 1. Hughie convinces Butcher that continuing the cycle of violence will only create more suffering.

Butcher ultimately abandons the virus attack and makes peace with his choices before dying from a gunshot wound connected to the aftermath of the mission.

The series ends with Homelander dead, Butcher gone, Vought weakened but still operational, and the surviving members of The Boys attempting to move forward after years of violence and trauma.

The finale also leaves the universe open for future stories. Soldier Boy remains alive in cryogenic storage, multiple characters from Gen V survive, and Vought’s influence continues despite the fall of Homelander.

Hughie and Annie finally decide to build a future together after surviving the conflict. The finale reveals Annie is pregnant, and the couple plans to name their daughter after Hughie’s late girlfriend, Robin.

Despite finally killing Homelander, Butcher quickly realizes the victory changes very little. Vought still exists, Supes are still active around the world, and public hatred toward them is rapidly escalating.

Unable to let go of his hatred completely, Butcher prepares one final plan involving the Supe-killing virus. He infiltrates Vought Tower and loads the virus into the building’s sprinkler system, intending to wipe out every Supe connected to the company in a single attack.

Hughie confronts Butcher before he can activate the system.

The two share an emotional final conversation about revenge, loss, and everything that happened since Robin’s death in Season 1. Hughie convinces Butcher that continuing the cycle of violence will only create more suffering.

Butcher ultimately abandons the virus attack and makes peace with his choices before dying from a gunshot wound connected to the aftermath of the mission.

The series ends with Homelander dead, Butcher gone, Vought weakened but still operational, and the surviving members of The Boys attempting to move forward after years of violence and trauma.

The finale also leaves the universe open for future stories. Soldier Boy remains alive in cryogenic storage, multiple characters from Gen V survive, and Vought’s influence continues despite the fall of Homelander.