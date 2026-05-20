The Boys S5: Prime Video confirms global schedule

Prime Video confirmed the schedule for the global release of the final episode of The Boys season 5, bringing the long-running superhero drama to a close on May 20.

According to Prime Video, the finale, titled “Blood and Bone”, will launch simultaneously worldwide based on the platform’s midnight Pacific Time release schedule. The episode has a reported runtime of approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the finale from 8 am BST, while audiences in Pakistan can stream it from 12 pm PKT. The episode will also release at 12 am PT in Los Angeles, 3 am ET in New York, 9 am CEST across Central Europe, 4 pm JST in Japan, and 5pm AEST in Australia.

The second-to-last episode ended with major consequences for the Boys after Frenchie died protecting Kimiko during a violent confrontation linked to Homelander’s growing control.

Homelander murdered the president, tightened Vought’s propaganda campaign, and placed Soldier Boy back into cryogenic captivity, while Butcher pursued a dangerous plan involving Kimiko to weaken Homelander ahead of the final battle.

Created by Eric Kripke and based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys became one of Prime Video’s most successful original series following its debut in 2019. Ahead of the streaming release, selected cinemas in the United States and Canada are also hosting limited 4DX screenings of the finale.