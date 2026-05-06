The latest episode of The Boys, “Though the Heavens Fall,” has left fans on the edge of their seats. As the final season hurtles towards its conclusion, the stakes are higher than ever.

Homelander’s (Antony Starr) grip on power is tightening, and his latest move has sent shockwaves through the superhero community.

The episode centers around the hunt for V1, the original super-strength serum, with both Homelander and The Boys desperate to get their hands on it.

The Boys, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), are determined to stop Homelander’s ascension to godhood, while Homelander will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

Meanwhile, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is caught in the middle, torn between his loyalty to Homelander and his own motivations. The complex father-son dynamic between Soldier Boy and Homelander adds an emotional depth to the episode, making it even more compelling.

The episode also features some standout moments, including The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) descent into madness and Annie (Starlight’s) determination to take down Homelander.

With only two episodes left, it’s clear that The Boys is gearing up for a thrilling conclusion.