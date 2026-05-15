The Boys Suffers Ratings Setback with Season 5, Episode 7

The latest episode of The Boys, “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk,” has received a mixed response from viewers, tying with the lowest-rated episode in the series’ history on IMDb with a 7.1 rating.

This episode has sparked intense debate among fans, with some praising its emotional intensity and others criticizing its pacing.

The episode’s plot revolves around Homelander’s increasing grip on power and his descent into instability, while Frenchie and Kimiko face a tragic turn of events.

Frenchie’s death has been a major talking point, with many considering it a pivotal moment in the series.

The show’s creator, Eric Kripke, has acknowledged the backlash, stating that the finale will be crucial in redeeming the series’ reputation.

Key Points:

The Boys’ Season 5, Episode 7 has hit a ratings snag, scoring a 7.1 on IMDb – tying with one of the show’s lowest-rated episodes ever.

This episode’s intense plot points include Homelander’s tightening grip on power, a heartbreaking sacrifice from Frenchie, and Kimiko’s emotional meltdown.

Amidst the mixed fan response, show creator Eric Kripke acknowledges the criticism, promising the finale will make it all worth it.