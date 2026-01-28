The BRIT Awards: full list of nominees revealed

BRITs Week has added Olivia Dean, Spiritualized and The K’s to its 2026 lineup.

The nationwide run of “War Child” fundraising shows takes place around The BRIT Awards in Manchester on February 28.

This year’s BRITs Week will span Newcastle, London, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Brighton and Manchester, marking the biggest geographical rollout in the event’s history as the awards leave London for the first time. All proceeds from the shows will support War Child’s work with children affected by conflict.

Olivia Dean, nominated for five BRIT Awards including Album of the Year, will play Manchester’s Albert Hall on February 26. Spiritualized will perform at Earth Theatre in Hackney on February 18, while The K’s headline Manchester’s Gorilla on February 20 following their No.1 album Pretty on the Internet.

The series opens on February 12 in Newcastle with Fatboy Slim at the Boiler Shop, supported by Radio 1 DJ Search winner Max Jones. Lambrini Girls will play The Garage in London on February 16 with support from Bimini. Myles Smith returns to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 24, joined by Saint Raymond.

Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform at London’s Emerald Theatre on February 25, supported by Gabriella Cilmi. Rising R’nB artist kwn will play Patterns in Brighton on the same night with support from CARI.

War Child and The Warehouse Project will host two nights at YES in Manchester on February 25 and 26, featuring Josh Baker and Rossi, with support from Delilah, Alexandria, and Olive F. The run concludes in Edinburgh on February 27, with a show from BRITs Critics’ Choice winner and Mercury Prize nominee Jacob Alon.