‘The Celebrity Traitors’ first episode kicks off with Charlotte Church's grave digging

In a dramatic start to the first episode of “The Celebrity Traitors”, Welsh singer and songwriter Charlotte Church and fellow stars were taken to a graveyard where they encountered tombstones bearing their names.

Host Claudia Winkleman informed the contestants of the show ‘The Celebrity Traitors ‘ that the first six to unearth a shield buried in their graves would win immunity from the initial murder.

While most participants of the show ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ used shovels for the task, Charlotte, dressed in a striking white dress, opted to dig with her bare hands. Her determination paid off, as she was among the first six to find a shield, securing her immunity.

However, she later relinquished this advantage during a task aimed at adding £15,000 to the prize fund. The other celebrities who won immunity included Jonathan Rose, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Kate Garraway, and Celia Imrie.

Following the shield challenge, the contestants were taken to a castle where Claudia selected her traitors: presenter Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr, and singer Cat Burns. Alan couldn’t contain his giggles as Claudia tapped him on the shoulder while the celebrities were blindfolded, leading him to express concerns about being detected by his peers.

“I have a sweating problem and I can’t keep a secret”, Alan confessed on camera. “What am I going to do”? It’s a weight burning on my shoulders; I’m so nervous”. He humorously compared himself to previous contestant Linda Rands, who famously raised suspicions during her season.

Viewers reacted on social media, predicting that Alan’s demeanor would make him an obvious traitor. Comments included, “Alan Carr is gonna be the worst Traitor ever, so obvious,” and “Alan Carr having to bite his lip to stop laughing immediately. He has no hope whatsoever”.

Producers are optimistic about the season’s success, especially after the previous season garnered impressive ratings of seven million viewers per episode. Even before the current series aired on BBC One, there were reports of plans for future lineups. Claudia has emphasized that celebrities will not receive special treatment, ensuring they face the usual array of quirky challenges throughout the competition.